Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6,250.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,171.56.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,159.10 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5,242.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $16,194,538. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,041,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 578,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 28,353.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 171,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 658,925.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

