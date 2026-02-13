Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 1.14. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

