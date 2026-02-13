Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 56.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) were up 56.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 2,335,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average daily volume of 117,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

