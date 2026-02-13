SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 781.60 and last traded at GBX 781, with a volume of 5119228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 897.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 729.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 688.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The firm has a market cap of £10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

