Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 97.1% in January

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 850,629 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 431,481 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Yellow Cake to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of YLLXF opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) is a UK-listed investment company that provides investors with direct exposure to the uranium market by acquiring and holding physical uranium oxide (U₃O₈). The company’s principal activity is to purchase uranium in the open market and store it for the benefit of shareholders, offering a cost-efficient alternative to direct commodity ownership. Through its structure, Yellow Cake seeks to reflect the price performance of uranium without engaging in traditional mining operations, exploration activities or the production of nuclear fuel.

Under a long-term framework agreement with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest producer of uranium, Yellow Cake has sourced material at favourable pricing terms.

