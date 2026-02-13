CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. CTS has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Featured Articles

