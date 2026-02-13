IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

