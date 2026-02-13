Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.3210. 655,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,730,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ASST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Strive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Strive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASST

Strive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 16.87.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Strive

In other news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $701,960. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 47,821 shares of company stock worth $829,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASST. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,778,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Strive by 7,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,120,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,107,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.