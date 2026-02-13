CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 171.4% in January

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 135,239 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the January 15th total of 49,831 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 803,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 803,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CPSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 86,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

