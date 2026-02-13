ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.4450. Approximately 40,933,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 303,421,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Silver shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, February 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.