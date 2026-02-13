Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,339 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 22,597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 9,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

