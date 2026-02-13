Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 7.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.0460. Approximately 7,263,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,512,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Key Headlines Impacting Toast

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes share buyback — management approved a repurchase program, signaling confidence that shares are undervalued; buybacks can support the stock via reduced float and buy-side demand. RTT News

Board authorizes share buyback — management approved a repurchase program, signaling confidence that shares are undervalued; buybacks can support the stock via reduced float and buy-side demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and growth metrics remain strong — Toast reported ~22% revenue growth year-over-year and improving operating metrics, supporting the narrative of durable demand in its restaurant-software niche. Press Release

Revenue and growth metrics remain strong — Toast reported ~22% revenue growth year-over-year and improving operating metrics, supporting the narrative of durable demand in its restaurant-software niche. Positive Sentiment: Some brokers remain buyers — Canaccord Genuity stuck with a buy rating, providing continued analyst support even after recent volatility. Canaccord / Globe and Mail

Some brokers remain buyers — Canaccord Genuity stuck with a buy rating, providing continued analyst support even after recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Positive investor commentary on defensibility — a recent Seeking Alpha piece argues Toast’s vertical focus, rising take‑rate and AI adoption could insulate it from broader software weakness; this is a thematic, longer‑term argument rather than immediate catalyst. Seeking Alpha

Positive investor commentary on defensibility — a recent Seeking Alpha piece argues Toast’s vertical focus, rising take‑rate and AI adoption could insulate it from broader software weakness; this is a thematic, longer‑term argument rather than immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus — Toast reported EPS below Street expectations (reported $0.16 vs. consensus ~$0.24 per major outlets), which typically pressures near‑term sentiment despite revenue strength. Earnings / MarketBeat

EPS missed consensus — Toast reported EPS below Street expectations (reported $0.16 vs. consensus ~$0.24 per major outlets), which typically pressures near‑term sentiment despite revenue strength. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Citigroup cut its target from $51 to $42 (still a buy), and Needham cut from $60 to $35 while retaining buy ratings; downward target revisions can sap momentum even when ratings stay positive. Benzinga (Citigroup) Benzinga (Needham) The Fly

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Toast Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,060 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $32,160.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 913,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,702,452.78. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $50,000.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,535.82. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,449 in the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Toast by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

