Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $38.0110. 103,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 319,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 30,921 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $1,408,760.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,241.08. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $274,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 135,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,927.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,361. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Artivion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Artivion by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

