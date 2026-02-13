IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$265.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.5 million.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 35.5%

Shares of IPGP opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $154.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,356.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,285. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 470,913 shares of company stock worth $36,233,025 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,647,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

