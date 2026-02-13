Undeads Games (UDS) Price Reaches $1.57

Undeads Games (UDS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Undeads Games has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Undeads Games has a total market cap of $189.11 million and approximately $485.61 thousand worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Undeads Games token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Undeads Games Profile

Undeads Games was first traded on April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,641,959 tokens. The official message board for Undeads Games is medium.com/@undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official website is undeads.com. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Undeads Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 99,251,329.21812806 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 1.55791323 USD and is down -10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $515,550.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Undeads Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Undeads Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

