Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. 11,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 11,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,894,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

