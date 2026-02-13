WPP (NYSE:WPP) versus Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Head to Head Comparison

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and WPP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $4.71 million 0.00 -$345,100.00 ($0.01) -0.05 WPP $18.84 billion 0.20 $692.62 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mastermind and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 0.00 WPP 2 4 1 0 1.86

Summary

WPP beats Mastermind on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

