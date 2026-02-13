Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.3950 and last traded at $3.3950. 398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.3650.

Haier Smart Home Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol HRSHF, is a leading global manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics. Headquartered in Qingdao, China, the company develops, produces and markets a comprehensive range of products, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, kitchen appliances and small domestic devices. With a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, Haier Smart Home serves residential, commercial and specialized markets across more than 100 countries and regions.

Its diversified brand portfolio features names such as Haier, Casarte and Leader, alongside GE Appliances, which Haier acquired in 2016 to bolster its North American presence.

