Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,539,736 shares, an increase of 439.9% from the January 15th total of 285,186 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 409,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

