FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.28. 17,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 12,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCT. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

