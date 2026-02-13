Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.94 and last traded at $110.40. Approximately 35,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 37,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.05.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zijin Mining Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ZIJMY) is a China-based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and refining of gold, copper, zinc, lead and other precious metals. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fujian Province, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest gold producers, with integrated operations spanning the full value chain from resource development to metal processing.

The company’s core business activities encompass mineral exploration, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and concentrate smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.