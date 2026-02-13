Ultra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.04 Thousand (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $102.04 thousand worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.00675321 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $105,982.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

