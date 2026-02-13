Impinj, Inc. $PI Holdings Reduced by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Impinj comprises approximately 4.7% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Impinj worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,420 shares of company stock valued at $100,029,993. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

