Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $185.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,596,496,000 after buying an additional 459,219 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,260,139,000 after buying an additional 1,651,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,841,083,000 after buying an additional 336,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,885,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

