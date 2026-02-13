Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Airbnb’s conference call:

Airbnb reported a strong Q4 with revenue up 12% to $2.8B , GBV up 16% to $20.4B, nights/seats booked +10%, and guided 2026 revenue growth to at least low double digits — signaling reaccelerating marketplace momentum.

, GBV up 16% to $20.4B, nights/seats booked +10%, and guided 2026 revenue growth to at least low double digits — signaling reaccelerating marketplace momentum. The company attributes the acceleration to “Project Y” product improvements — notably Reserve Now, Pay Later , upfront total pricing, and simpler fees — which the CFO said added ~200 bps to nights and ~300 bps to GBV in Q4 and drove “hundreds of millions” in 2025 revenue.

, upfront total pricing, and simpler fees — which the CFO said added ~200 bps to nights and ~300 bps to GBV in Q4 and drove “hundreds of millions” in 2025 revenue. Airbnb is scaling AI across the business (a custom agent already resolves ~1/3 of North American support issues), hired AI CTO Ahmad Al‑Dahle, and expects AI to raise support efficiency, product velocity, and host/guest experience without large capex.

Management is expanding supply and new businesses — targeted country plays (e.g., Brazil), event-driven supply (Paris Olympics, 2026 World Cup), hotels, services and experiences — which widens TAM but remains early and execution-dependent.

Financials and capital return remain strong: Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin was 28%, 2025 free cash flow was $4.6B (38% of revenue), the company ended Q4 with ~$11B cash and repurchased $3.8B of stock in 2025 (reducing diluted shares ~9%).

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.96 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

