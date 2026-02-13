VerusCoin Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and $1.01 thousand worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,650.62 or 0.99573335 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 79,930,844 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.verus.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 0.75782434 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,119.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

