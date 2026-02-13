Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,616.11. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 263.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,030 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,193 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,866,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

