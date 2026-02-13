Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Daiwa America

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post-earnings bullishness: unusual call-option activity and an upbeat earnings outlook have put some investors on the buy side, supporting short-term sentiment. Read More.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

