New South Capital Management Inc. Has $55.29 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $55,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

