Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 20,000 Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NCR Atleos were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 60.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NCR Atleos by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NATL stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $42.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Atleos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

