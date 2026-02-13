Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $416.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $628.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medpace from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,751,625. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total value of $394,580.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,694,426.96. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 270,533 shares of company stock valued at $163,122,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.