Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe Sells 11,464 Shares

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,464 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $1,716,619.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,811,019.56. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.61, for a total value of $2,976,540.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $3,554,320.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total transaction of $3,269,420.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $3,275,860.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.47.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.80 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New ad integration with Shirofune should make Reddit ads easier to buy and optimize alongside major channels, strengthening ad demand and advertiser ROI expectations. This supports revenue growth prospects.

Director Sarah E. Farrell bought a large stake (43,800 shares on 2/10 and 6,700 shares on 2/11), increasing her position materially — a strong insider vote of confidence that can be viewed as bullish by the market.

Sell‑side commentary (Needham) and coverage noting Reddit's ad momentum and AI tools argue the company can sustain growth, which could support multiple expansion if execution continues.

Reddit is a hot search topic among investors — increased attention can amplify volatility (both up and down) but does not itself change fundamentals.

CTO Christopher Slowe sold 11,464 shares (~6.5% reduction in his holding), which markets often view as a negative signal when insiders reduce exposure.

Multiple headlines cite that Reddit shares plunged and fell ~46% over the past month amid macro pressure and competition; that magnitude of recent drawdown can trigger momentum selling and dampen near‑term sentiment.

Coverage summarizing why shares plunged points to macro headwinds and competitive risks to ad monetization — factors that could pressure revenue growth and multiples if they persist.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $294,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,238,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2,060.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reddit by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

