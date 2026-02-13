JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

JKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7,759.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

