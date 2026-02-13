Wanchain (WAN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.97 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,832,660 coins and its circulating supply is 198,832,731 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

