New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,484,000 after buying an additional 422,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,892,000 after acquiring an additional 104,838 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

