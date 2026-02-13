Eastman Kodak Company $KODK Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,345 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.46% of Eastman Kodak worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 239.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 47.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KODK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.6%

KODK opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Kodak Company has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 5,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 185,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,941.10. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

