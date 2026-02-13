Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 23,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing niche prescription drug products for markets in Canada and the United States. Its efforts are aimed at underserved therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, hematology and dermatology.

Through strategic licensing and partnership agreements with international pharmaceutical firms, Medexus sources late‐stage and marketed assets, then manages their regulatory approval and commercialization.

