Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) EVP Francis Poli Sells 9,696 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) EVP Francis Poli sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $636,348.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,250.25. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.0%

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 27.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 754.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

