Short Interest in GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Drops By 90.3%

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 869 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 9,005 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INVG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 19,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile

The GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (INVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund provides exposure to investment grade corporate bonds from around the world. The actively managed fund seeks to outperform its US corporate benchmark through a proprietary systematic investment approach. INVG was launched on Jun 3, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

