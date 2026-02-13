Short Interest in GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Drops By 90.3%

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 869 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 9,005 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA INVG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 19,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile
