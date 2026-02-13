SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,440 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA DIVS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
