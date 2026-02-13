SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,440 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF ( NYSEARCA:DIVS Free Report ) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.05% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

