EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Up 11% – Time to Buy?

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) traded up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.2050 and last traded at $5.2050. 283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 11.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS: ELCPF) is a leading European energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. The firm is engaged in the generation, distribution and supply of electricity and natural gas, operating both conventional power plants and an extensive portfolio of renewable assets. Through its renewables arm, EDP Renováveis, the company develops, constructs and manages wind, solar and hydroelectric projects across multiple continents.

Founded in 1976 following the consolidation of several state-owned utilities, EDP underwent a phased privatization beginning in 1997 and has since expanded its footprint beyond the Iberian Peninsula.

