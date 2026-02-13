Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS: MAQAF) is a global toll road owner and operator specializing in the development, management and long-term investment of transport infrastructure. The company partners with governments and institutional investors to acquire, manage and optimise concession-based road assets, generating stable revenue streams through user fees and toll collections. Atlas Arteria focuses on enhancing traffic flow and safety through targeted capital improvements and operational efficiencies across its portfolio.

The company’s primary assets span North America, Europe and Australia.

