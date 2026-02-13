Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.02. 37,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 59,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. Global X Management Company, LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

