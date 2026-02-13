LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, with a global footprint across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The company develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics for a broad spectrum of industries. By focusing on high-value, technology-driven products, LANXESS aims to address customers’ performance, safety and sustainability requirements.

The company operates through several core segments, including Advanced Intermediates, which produces bromine and other halogen chemicals; Specialty Additives, offering flame retardants, antioxidants and plasticizers; Engineering Materials, supplying high-performance plastics such as polyamides and polybutylene terephthalate; and Consumer Protection, covering biocides, disinfection and personal care solutions.

