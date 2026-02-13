iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,261 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

AOA traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

