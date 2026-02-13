Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.2110 and last traded at $0.2555. Approximately 3,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3305.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.86.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS: SGSI) is an information technology and professional services firm focused on enabling digital transformation for corporate and public sector clients. The company’s consulting practice advises organizations on IT strategy, cloud adoption and infrastructure modernization, while its managed services group handles day-to-day operations, security monitoring and ongoing platform optimization.

In cloud computing, Spectrum Global Solutions partners with leading public‐cloud providers to architect, deploy and manage scalable environments.

