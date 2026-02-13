ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 3.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank is a leading full-service bank headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with roots tracing back to the 19th century. Formed in 1991 through the merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and Amsterdam-Rotterdam Bank, ABN AMRO went through a period of nationalization in 2008 before returning to the private market via an initial public offering in 2015. The bank operates under the supervision of De Nederlandsche Bank and the European Central Bank, reflecting its role in both domestic and cross-border financial services regulation.

The bank’s core activities span retail banking, private banking, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth management.

