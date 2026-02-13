Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €11.02 and last traded at €11.02. 834,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.04.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.92.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply. The company also provides various services, including cutting and splitting of steel strips; forming and manufacturing of pressed parts; CNC turning/milling; 2D/3D tube laser cutting; laser and water jet cutting; structural steel processing; plasma and oxy-fuel cutting; shot blasting and primer painting; and sawing/drilling/rounding off.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.