Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.9491 and last traded at $0.9491. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9559.

Yeahka Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Get Yeahka alerts:

Yeahka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yeahka Technology Group Co, Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based fintech company specializing in payment and value-added services for merchants in mainland China. The company develops and provides a range of smart point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile POS applications and cloud-based software solutions designed to streamline transaction processing and enhance the retail experience.

Its core offerings include integrated POS hardware that supports QR code, chip-and-pin and contactless payments, along with a suite of merchant management tools such as inventory tracking, customer relationship modules and data analytics dashboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.