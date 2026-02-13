Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.3811 and last traded at $8.28. 717,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Cybin Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc (OTCMKTS: CLXPF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and wellness disorders. The company leverages proprietary drug discovery platforms to design novel analogues of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds. Its programs aim to improve the safety, bioavailability and manufacturability of these molecules while addressing conditions such as depression, anxiety and substance use disorders.

Cybin’s pipeline encompasses several clinical and preclinical stage candidates.

